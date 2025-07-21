Türkiye could host Euro 2032 alone as UEFA rejects Italy’s stadiums

ANKARA

Türkiye may find itself as the sole host of the 2032 edition of the European Football Championship after the UEFA rejected nine out of 10 stadiums proposed by Italy for the tournament, casting doubt over the future of the joint Türkiye-Italy hosting arrangement.

With Türkiye’s stadium infrastructure appearing to meet UEFA standards, Italy’s preparations have hit a major roadblock. Only Juventus Stadium in Turin received UEFA’s approval, while iconic venues such as Milan’s San Siro — officially known as Guiseppe Meazza — were rejected.

European soccer's ruling body UEFA has given Italian officials until March 2027 to break ground on a new stadium in Milan, warning that failure to do so will exclude the city from hosting matches.

UEFA also denied approval to stadiums in Rome, Naples, Florence, Bari, Genoa, Verona, Bologna and Cagliari. Unless Italy embarks on a comprehensive stadium overhaul in the coming years, UEFA may consider awarding Türkiye full hosting rights for the tournament.

Türkiye and Italy had become joint candidates for Euro 2032 after an invitation from the Italian Football Federation in July 2023 prompted Türkiye to withdraw its bid for Euro 2028. UEFA officially recognized the joint candidacy in October 2023, with each country set to host matches in five cities.

Türkiye’s pursuit of hosting the European Championship has been decades in the making. The country previously submitted seven bids, including a joint bid with Greece for Euro 2028 and solo campaigns for Euro 2012, 2016 and 2024, all of which fell short. In 2016, Türkiye lost by a single vote to France in the final round.

The hosting arrangement for Euro 2032 includes shared responsibilities for group stage, knockout and final matches. However, the uncertainty surrounding Italy’s readiness now places the joint hosting deal in jeopardy — raising the possibility that the partnership could be voided altogether.