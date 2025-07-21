Türkiye could host Euro 2032 alone as UEFA rejects Italy’s stadiums

Türkiye could host Euro 2032 alone as UEFA rejects Italy’s stadiums

ANKARA
Türkiye could host Euro 2032 alone as UEFA rejects Italy’s stadiums

Türkiye may find itself as the sole host of the 2032 edition of the European Football Championship after the UEFA rejected nine out of 10 stadiums proposed by Italy for the tournament, casting doubt over the future of the joint Türkiye-Italy hosting arrangement.

With Türkiye’s stadium infrastructure appearing to meet UEFA standards, Italy’s preparations have hit a major roadblock. Only Juventus Stadium in Turin received UEFA’s approval, while iconic venues such as Milan’s San Siro — officially known as Guiseppe Meazza — were rejected.

European soccer's ruling body UEFA has given Italian officials until March 2027 to break ground on a new stadium in Milan, warning that failure to do so will exclude the city from hosting matches.

UEFA also denied approval to stadiums in Rome, Naples, Florence, Bari, Genoa, Verona, Bologna and Cagliari. Unless Italy embarks on a comprehensive stadium overhaul in the coming years, UEFA may consider awarding Türkiye full hosting rights for the tournament.

Türkiye and Italy had become joint candidates for Euro 2032 after an invitation from the Italian Football Federation in July 2023 prompted Türkiye to withdraw its bid for Euro 2028. UEFA officially recognized the joint candidacy in October 2023, with each country set to host matches in five cities.

Türkiye’s pursuit of hosting the European Championship has been decades in the making. The country previously submitted seven bids, including a joint bid with Greece for Euro 2028 and solo campaigns for Euro 2012, 2016 and 2024, all of which fell short. In 2016, Türkiye lost by a single vote to France in the final round.

The hosting arrangement for Euro 2032 includes shared responsibilities for group stage, knockout and final matches. However, the uncertainty surrounding Italy’s readiness now places the joint hosting deal in jeopardy — raising the possibility that the partnership could be voided altogether.

euro 2032,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

    Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

  2. Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

    Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

  3. Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

    Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

  4. Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

    Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

  5. Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

    Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers
Recommended
Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026
Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative
Ankara rejects Greeces marine park maps in Aegean

Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation
Bulgaria seizes record 206 kg of cocaine bound for Türkiye

Bulgaria seizes record 206 kg of cocaine bound for Türkiye
Antalya hits single-day peak for July foreign visitor arrivals

Antalya hits single-day peak for July foreign visitor arrivals
WORLD Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

The U.N. food agency accused Israel of using tanks, snipers and other weapons to fire on a crowd of Palestinians seeking food aid, in what the territory's Health Ministry said was one of the deadliest days for aid seekers in over 21 months of war.  
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿