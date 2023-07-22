Türkiye committed to combating global money laundering: Şimşek

Türkiye is committed to combating global money laundering and terrorist financing, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, adding that the country should be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) gray list.

“Türkiye now only has one recommendation left rated Partially Compliant out of 40 recommendations. In other words, we are compliant or largely compliant in 39 recommendations,” Şimşek wrote on Twitter, referring to a recent FATF report.

A new FATF follow-up report sets out the progress that Türkiye has made to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing, the task force said on July 20.

Türkiye has taken positive steps towards improving its Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), regime FATF said in its July report.

“The three follow-up reports and subsequent re-ratings since the 2019 assessment of Türkiye’s AML/CFT framework highlight the progress that Türkiye has made to strengthen its measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing,” it added.

Türkiye now only has one recommendation left rated Partially Compliant (PC), and no recommendations rated Non-Compliant (NC).

The FATF is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

It researches how money is laundered and terrorism is funded, promotes global standards to mitigate the risks, and assesses whether countries are taking effective action.