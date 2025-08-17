Türkiye commemorates victims of 1999 earthquake on 26th year

Türkiye commemorates victims of 1999 earthquake on 26th year

KOCAELİ
Türkiye commemorates victims of 1999 earthquake on 26th year

Thousands of people on Aug. 17 gathered across the Marmara Region to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 1999 earthquake to mark the 26th anniversary of one of the deadliest disasters in the country.

Centered in Kocaeli’s Gölcük district, the 7.4 magnitude earthquake also hit Düzce, Sakarya, Yalova and the coastal districts of Istanbul on Aug. 17, 1999.

Lasting 45 seconds, the catastrophe killed 17,480 people and triggered heightened seismic concerns, particularly for Istanbul, the country’s most populous city.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to social media to commemorate the victims of the quake.

"Even today, we still feel in our hearts the pain of our citizens who lost their lives in the Aug. 17, 1999 Marmara earthquake,” he wrote.

“On the anniversary of this great tragedy, I pray for God’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and once again extend my condolences to their families and relatives.”

Commemorative ceremonies were held at monuments bearing the names of the deceased at 3:02 a.m., the exact time the earthquake struck.

At the epicenter in Gölcük, wreaths were laid at the monument, followed by a moment of silence.

Gölcük Mayor Ali Yıldırım Sezer told reporters that, even after 26 years, the pain of the disaster remains vivid.

In Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district, particularly along Kavaklı Beach — partially submerged after the quake — videos depicting those harrowing days were screened.

Similar ceremonies were organized in Sakarya, where survivors and relatives of the deceased could not hold back their tears.

In Yalova, where 2,504 people lost their lives, the commemoration began with a silent march through the city square, concluding at an earthquake monument.

The memorial events continued at the monument, where visitors viewed photographs of the disaster displayed in “the 03:02 a.m. and 45-second exhibition rooms,” referring to the time and the duration of the quake.

As a country situated on active fault lines, Türkiye faces a significant seismic threat in many regions.

On Feb. 6, 2023, two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 struck the southern part of the country, killing more than 53,000 people.

More recently, moderate quakes in western regions have continued to fuel concern. Istanbul, with its population of nearly 16 million and a large stock of aging buildings, remains particularly vulnerable, making its earthquake risk a subject of ongoing debate.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul, Ankaras Çankaya lead Türkiyes socioeconomic ranking

Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

    Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

  2. Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

    Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

  3. Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

    Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

  4. China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

    China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

  5. House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

    House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July
Recommended
Istanbul, Ankaras Çankaya lead Türkiyes socioeconomic ranking

Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking
Local woodcarver repairs turtle’s broken shell

Local woodcarver repairs turtle’s broken shell
Istanbul schools prepare for new academic year with major renovations

Istanbul schools prepare for new academic year with major renovations
Türkiye’s youngest female solo flight pilot joins TIME’s list of inspiring girls

Türkiye’s youngest female solo flight pilot joins TIME’s list of inspiring girls
Istanbul’s historic core moves toward pedestrianization

Istanbul’s historic core moves toward pedestrianization
Coast Guard intercepts over 100 migrants off İzmir

Coast Guard intercepts over 100 migrants off İzmir
MHP promotes anti-terror bid with Istanbul gathering

MHP promotes anti-terror bid with Istanbul gathering
WORLD Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain on Monday halted search and rescue operations in northern Pakistan after flash floods that have killed nearly 350 people with around 200 still missing, officials said.

ECONOMY House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) surged by 32.8 percent year-on-year in nominal terms in July, but fell by 0.5 percent in real terms, according to the Central Bank’s statement on Aug. 18.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿