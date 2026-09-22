Türkiye Cinema Festival to offer all tickets for 90 liras

ANKARA

The festival program will feature highly anticipated releases of the year.

All movie tickets will cost 90 Turkish liras during the Türkiye Cinema Festival, which will be held on Sept. 26-27 in 75 provinces, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.



Ersoy announced on social media that the festival, organized for the second time with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will bring a broader program to moviegoers this year.



“Last year, the festival was held for the first time and brought more than 780,000 viewers together around the big screen. This year, we will hold the festival on Sept. 26-27 in 75 provinces and approximately 1,500 theaters, bringing 17 local and international films to audiences,” Ersoy said.



Tickets for all films will cost 90 liras for the two-day festival and went on sale on Sept. 21, he added.



“I invite all our citizens, particularly young people and families, to fill our movie theaters, share the excitement of watching films together and take part in this celebration of culture,” Ersoy said.



According to a statement from the ministry, the festival aims to highlight cinema not merely as content but as a major cultural and artistic experience enjoyed on the big screen, in a dark theater and together with other viewers.



The festival also aims to contribute to the sustainability of movie theaters while making cinema more accessible to moviegoers of all ages.



The festival program will feature highly anticipated releases of the year as well as local and international films from various genres.



Audiences will have the opportunity to watch a wide selection of productions at affordable prices, ranging from family films and animations to adventure movies and big-budget blockbusters.



The festival lineup includes films such as “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” “The Odyssey” and “Toy Story 5.”