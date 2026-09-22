Cate Blanchett asks London theatergoers to stop filming

LONDON

Blanchett is starring in the National Theater production ‘The Seagull.’

Oscar-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett has asked theatergoers to stop filming her performance during the London run of “The Seagull,” saying the use of mobile phones in the audience can disrupt the theater experience.



Blanchett is starring in the National Theater production, which is being staged at the Lyttelton Theater in London. The actress addressed the issue after audience members were seen recording parts of the performance on their phones.



Theater recordings have become an increasingly common issue for performers, with short clips from stage productions sometimes appearing on social media without permission.



Blanchett has previously spoken about the importance of the shared experience of live theater, where actors and audiences are present together in the same space.



“The Seagull,” Anton Chekhov’s classic play, is being staged as part of the National Theater’s 2026 program. Blanchett plays Arkadina in the production.



The actress’ request comes as theaters continue to remind audiences to switch off or put away their phones during performances. While some audience members record short moments to share online, performers and theaters have raised concerns that filming can distract actors and affect people seated nearby.



Blanchett, who has won Academy Awards for her roles in “Blue Jasmine” and “The Aviator,” has worked extensively across film, television and theater. Her recent stage work has further highlighted her return to live performance in London.