Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition

ISTANBUL

Türkiye and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of energy transition, the Turkish Energy Ministry has announced.

The agreement was inked during Energy Minister Alparaslan Bayraktar’s visit to China, where he met with Chinese officials, including Zhang Jianhua, the director of China's National Energy Administration, and representatives of Chinese energy companies.

“With the MoU, we aim to implement concrete projects as soon as possible,” Bayraktar wrote on the social media platform X.

Bayraktar said that he discussed with Zhang Jianhua the opportunities which will further the two countries’ joint work, especially in nuclear energy and renewable energy, to form the basis for new collaborations.

Bayraktar also met with Chinese Natural Resources Minister Wang Guanghua.

“During our meeting, we agreed to develop our existing and potential cooperation in the fields of natural resources and mining, especially critical minerals and rare earth elements, in our countries and third countries,” Bayraktar said.

In Beijing, the Turkish minister held talks with executives of several Chinese energy companies, including TCC, which has investments in Türkiye, nuclear energy company CNOS, energy storage company CATL as well as officials from Chinese financial institutions.

According to the statement from the Turkish Energy Ministry, at the meeting with CNOS executives, Bayraktar assessed both conventional and small modular reactors which could be built in Türkiye.

He also discussed with the delegation of CATL different investment models for the establishment of a battery storage factory in Türkiye, said the statement.