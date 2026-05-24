Türkiye captures 10 ISIL suspects in Syria

Türkiye captures 10 ISIL suspects in Syria

ANKARA
Türkiye captures 10 ISIL suspects in Syria

 

Ten suspects accused of being ISIL members, including one linked to the 2015 Ankara train station attack, have been captured in Syria in a joint operation with Syrian intelligence, Turkish security sources announced on May 23.

According to the sources, the suspects who had crossed from Türkiye into Syria and joined ISIL were active within the group and took part in multiple terrorist attacks in Türkiye.

One of the detainees was found to be connected to those responsible for the train station bombing in the capital Ankara in 2015, which killed more than 100 people.

Following the identification of the ISIL members in Syria, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) conducted coordinated field operations with the Syrian intelligence.

The suspects, whose movements were closely monitored, were apprehended in a targeted operation and transferred to Türkiye. Nine of the detained suspects were then arrested, while the detention period of one suspect was extended.

During questioning, the suspects are said to have provided testimony about ISIL operational orders, internal training and propaganda activities.

Ali Bora, wanted under a red notice, was identified as ISIL’s intelligence chief for Türkiye and was involved in planning attacks after joining the group in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ömer Deniz Dündar was linked to the 2015 train station bombing network, joined ISIL in 2014, took part in attacks and was tied to explosive devices seized in 2017.

Two others are accused of planning or participating in attacks on Turkish soldiers deployed in northern Syria.

The operation came days after Turkish counter-terror police arrested 110 people on suspicion of activities in support of the ISIL terror group in an operation largely targeting Istanbul.

The suspects were accused of organizing classes in illegal associations, educating young children with ISIL ideology, collecting money for the group and seeking to recruit new ISIL members.

MIT,

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