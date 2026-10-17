Türkiye, Cambodia sign military cooperation deal

Türkiye, Cambodia sign military cooperation deal

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, Cambodia sign military cooperation deal

Türkiye and Cambodia signed a military framework agreement on Oct. 16, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged to strengthen defense cooperation and continue efforts to raise bilateral trade to $1 billion.


Speaking alongside Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe office, Erdoğan described Cambodia as an important partner in Southeast Asia and welcomed its interest in Turkish defense products.


Manet said the agreement was an important step in strengthening relations.


“We have taken concrete steps to strengthen our cooperation in the political, defense and security fields,” he said.


Erdoğan recalled that the $1 billion trade target was agreed during a 2018 visit by then-Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

He expressed hope that the Türkiye-Cambodia Business Forum, held earlier that day, would strengthen contacts between the two countries’ business communities.


Manet said Cambodia was ready to work with Turkish businesses as a gateway to wider Asian markets through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.


The talks also covered investment, energy, education and culture, Erdoğan said. He cited projects carried out in Cambodia by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and Yunus Emre Institute, along with support for Cambodian students through the Türkiye Scholarships program.


Manet thanked TİKA for its contributions to infrastructure development and programs supporting women, including Cambodian Muslim women.


Erdoğan also welcomed Cambodia’s participation as a founding member of the Board of Peace for Gaza, saying he expected its contributions to efforts toward a two-state solution in Palestine to continue.


He called for Cambodia’s border dispute with Thailand to be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means under international law.


Türkiye had delivered aid to more than 3,000 people affected by the clashes in cooperation with Cambodian authorities and would continue its assistance, Erdoğan said.

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