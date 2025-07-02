Türkiye battles 342 wildfires as heat, winds hamper efforts

HATAY
Authorities have been battling intense wildfires, with 342 reported across the country, since June 27, including six major blazes still burning in several provinces.

Despite extensive firefighting operations by air and land, some fires remain only partially controlled due to high temperatures and unpredictable winds, with officials warning of worsening weather conditions ahead.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı described the situation as “a frontline war,” explaining, “you’re facing an enemy that never rests.”

He emphasized the challenges posed by shifting wind patterns, which often disrupt strategic firefighting plans and create new fronts.

The most prolonged fires are in İzmir’s Menderes and Seferihisar districts, where flames have raged for four days. In Manisa’s Akhisar, Kula and Ahmetli districts, blazes have entered their third day, while in Hatay’s Antakya, fires have burned since June 30. As of July 2, İzmir’s Buca fire has been fully contained.

Other fires in İzmir, Manisa, Hatay and Bilecik are either partially contained or have seen their energy reduced, with cooling efforts continuing overnight.

In Hatay’s Antakya district, a fire that broke out in the Karaali neighborhood spread rapidly to multiple residential areas due to powerful and irregular winds. Governor Mustafa Masatlı stated that 240 households were evacuated, and over 2,500 residents were relocated to temporary shelters. Nine aircraft, 970 ground vehicles and more than 2,500 personnel were involved in the operation.

In İzmir, flames between Menderes’ Kuyucak and Seferihisar’s Doğanbey neighborhoods scorched forested areas and caused significant damage to the Doğanbey residential site, where around 100 homes were affected. Evacuations were also carried out in a nearby housing project.

A man in Manisa’s Turgutlu district was arrested in connection with a fire that started from burning a pillow infested with ticks, which then spread to 120 decares of farmland and forest.

Meanwhile, cooling operations in Bilecik’s Vezirhan continue, and investigations into the cause of the wildfire are ongoing.

In Balıkesir’s Edremit district, a fire in an olive grove was also brought under control after four hours of strenuous efforts. Officials continue to monitor for flare-ups as high temperatures and dry conditions persist.

Yumaklı warned that the risk remains high, especially with severe winds expected in the Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean regions. He urged citizens not to light fires outdoors or discard flammable materials like cigarette butts.

“Until Oct. 15, weather conditions will require us to stay on high alert,” Yumaklı noted, adding that Türkiye has become a global reference in forest fire response thanks to its trained personnel and advanced equipment.

