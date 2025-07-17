Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

RIYADH

Türkiye and 10 Arab nations reaffirmed their support for Syria’s security, unity, stability and sovereignty on July 17, rejecting all forms of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs and condemning repeated Israeli attacks, according to a joint statement published by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt.

The ministers stressed support for Syria's security, unity, stability and sovereignty and rejection of all foreign interference in its affairs.

It also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in the southern province of Suwayda and called for its full implementation.

The joint statement described the deal as essential to preserving Syria’s unity, protecting civilians, and upholding the rule of law and state sovereignty.

It also voiced support for all efforts aimed at restoring security and state authority across Suwayda and the entire country, while rejecting violence, sectarianism, incitement, and hate speech.

The ministers strongly condemned repeated Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, denouncing them as blatant violations of international law and Syria’s sovereignty.