Türkiye aims to boost trade with Russia to $100 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye and Russia are working closely to boost the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

Bolat met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Nov. 25 in Ankara, where the 18th meeting of the joint intergovernmental Russian-Turkish Commission on trade and economic cooperation was held.

The two countries signed a protocol to deepen trade relations.

“The protocol, which is a road map determining the route that Türkiye and Russia economic relations will follow in the coming years in the fields of trade, customs, energy, agriculture, industry, transportation, tourism and contracting, will take our bilateral relations to a further level,” said Bolat.

The Turkish minister noted that the trade volume between the two countries climbed from $33 billion in 2013 to $68 billion at the end of 2022.

Intense efforts are being made to strengthen trade between the two countries in a balanced and sustainable framework and to reach the target of $100 billion bilateral trade volume set out by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bolat said.

Türkiye and Russia have made big progress particularly in the fields of tourism and energy, he stressed.

“We will have hosted more than 6 million Russian tourist by the end of this year,” Bolat added.

According to the latest data from the Turkish Tourism Ministry, Russians constituted the largest group of foreign visitors in January-October.

In the first 10 months of 2023, 5.8 million Russians visited Türkiye, up from 4.6 million in the same period of last year.

Investment and contracting relations are as important as trade and tourism in bilateral economic relations with Russia, Bolat said, noting that Turkish investments in Russia amounted to $3 billion, while to date Turkish contractors have assumed more than 2,100 projects in Russia worth $98 billion.

“We will continue to develop joint projects in the fields of natural gas, nuclear and petroleum products,” the minister added.

Russia is building Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant in the southern province of Mersin.

Meanwhile, following the meeting in Ankara, Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 that a roadmap on Russia’s participation in the gas hub in Türkiye is currently being negotiated, and concrete agreements may be achieved shortly.

“A Turkish delegation plans to come to St. Petersburg to examine Gazprom’s developments in this area, and I am certain that agreements on practical implementation of this project will be achieved in the nearest future," Novak said.

