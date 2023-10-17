Turkish TV series and cinema industry on world stage

CANNES

MIPCOM, the meeting point of the series, film, content, TV and production industries, opened on Oct. 16 in Cannes. MIPCOM fair hosts film and TV series industry representatives in many countries of the world. The area, where Turkish TV series and movies are introduced on the first day of the fair, attracted great attention.

Batuhan Mumcu, deputy minister of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will hold high-level meetings at the MIPCOM fair on increasing content exports, promotion and development of tourism potential.

The fair, where thousands of producers and buyers from 108 countries and more than 10,000 visitors are expected to participate, will end on Oct. 19.

Türkiye, one of the most powerful countries in the content sector, whose size is said to be billions of dollars in the world, attracts attention with approximately 50 TV series produced every year and hundreds of millions of viewers globally.

In order to continue and increase this great success achieved in the world, the Culture and Tourism Ministry supports the participation of producers and sales agencies in the world's most important content fairs, in cooperation with the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce. Among them are MIP TV, Asya TV Forum and Market, Dubai International Content Fair and Content Americas.