Turkish Treasury sees $5.7 bln cash surplus in August

  • September 08 2020 09:39:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a surplus of 41.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $5.7 billion) in August, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 7.

The Treasury's cash revenues rose to 112.2 billion Turkish liras ($15.3 billion) last month, a 10.5% increase on a yearly basis.

Its expenditures, including interest payments of around 11.2 billion liras ($1.5 billion), hit some 81.9 billion liras ($11.2 billion).

The Treasury's received no privatization or fund income in August, including transfers by the Turkish Privatization Administration, 4.5G license payments, and land sale revenues.

Last month, the cash deficit of $4.1 billion represented the Treasury's cash revenues plus privatization and fund income minus expenditures, including interest payments.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 7.33 at the end of August.

