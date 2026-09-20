Turkish Red Crescent boosts hope for stem cell patients

ANKARA

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In a joint effort to expand life-saving care, the Turkish Red Crescent and the Health Ministry are operating TÜRKÖK to recruit stem cell donors and manage end-to-end transplant logistics.

Stem cell or bone marrow transplants are used to treat a wide range of conditions, including leukemia, lymphoma, and various organ and bone marrow cancers. To raise awareness about patients in need of stem cell transplants and the importance of donation, the third Saturday of September each year is observed as World Bone Marrow Donor Day.

According to Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, the organization has registered over 1 million active stem cell donor candidates.

“As the number of donors increases, the chances of our patients awaiting transplants being matched with a compatible donor rise, which gives our patients and their families greater hope,” Yılmaz said.