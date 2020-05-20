Turkish, Qatari central banks amend swap deal limit

  • May 20 2020 09:45:48

Turkish, Qatari central banks amend swap deal limit

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish, Qatari central banks amend swap deal limit

The swap deal limit between the central banks of Turkey and Qatar has been amended to $15 billion equivalent of the Turkish lira and Qatari riyal.

According to a statement from the Turkish Central Bank (CBRT) on May 20, the move aims to facilitate bilateral trade in respective local currencies and to support the financial stability of the two countries.

The first deal worth $3 billion was signed in August 2018 and then raised to $5 billion in November 2019.

Previously, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the country has been conducting talks to establish swap lines with members of G20, with more than one swap line possible.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

    Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

  2. Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

    Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

  3. Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

    Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

  4. Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

    Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

  5. More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory

    More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory
Recommended
Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B
Turkey founds second maintenance center for A400Ms

Turkey founds second maintenance center for A400Ms
Turkeys Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019

Turkey's Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019
Turkey to drop interest rate, survey predicts

Turkey to drop interest rate, survey predicts
Turkey’s credit stock reaches $441 bln in first quarter

Turkey’s credit stock reaches $441 bln in first quarter
Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector falls

Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector falls
WORLD New normal anything but as countries continue to reopen

'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors in South Korea had their temperature checked and rubbed their hands with sanitizer as they returned to school on May 20, many for the first time since late last year after their new term was repeatedly pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118.7 billion as of the end of March, official data showed on May 20. 
SPORTS Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Dutch top-tier football team Fortuna Sittard on May 19 confirmed that Turkish media businessman Acul Ilıcalı has conveyed an interest “in becoming involved” with the club.