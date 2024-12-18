Turkish producers receive mass order for Syria’s new flag

ISTANBUL
Turkish manufacturers have begun working overtime to meet an influx of over half 1 million orders for the newly adopted flag of Syria following the Baath regime's overthrow, a sector representative has said.

Promotional products manufactured in Türkiye are frequently utilized in various international contexts, ranging from elections and social movements to sports events, said Mehmet Yücetürk, the head of the PROMOTÜRK Association, a preeminent umbrella organization within the sector.

The latest leg of this trend arose after a shift in Syria’s flag when opposition groups overthrew Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8.

In the wake of these developments, Turkish factories producing flags are now operating on a three-shift schedule to accommodate demand, Yücetürk said.

"Türkiye’s manufacturers are producing Syria's new flag. The orders we have received thus far have surpassed 500,000 units. Syrian traders are commissioning the flags here and subsequently marketing them domestically.”

He also highlighted that those factories in Türkiye previously manufactured a portion of the caps used during U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's campaign. He noted that Trump’s team later provided positive feedback, commending the exceptional quality of the products.

"We export electoral promotional materials to over 45 countries across four continents. These orders often reach millions of units. From the United States to Africa, and from the Balkans to Europe, we cater to election campaigns worldwide," he elaborated.

Yücetürk underscored Türkiye’s distinct advantage over China, attributing it to superior quality and expedited production timelines. "Speed is paramount in election promotions. Given our strategic geographical position, we excel in rapid production and delivery.”

