Turkish private sector's external debt up in August

  • October 14 2021 11:29:00

Turkish private sector's external debt up in August

ANKARA
Turkish private sectors external debt up in August

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding foreign loans in August totaled $173.4 billion, up slightly by $50 million compared to end-2020, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Oct. 14. 

The short-term loans-excluding trade credits- of the sector received from abroad were at $8.9 billion as of August, down $835 million from the end of last year.

Some 83.4% of short-term loans consisted of the liabilities of financial institutions, the bank said.

Broken down by currency, 36.3% of Turkey's short-term credit was in euros, 35.3% in US dollars, 25.1% in Turkish liras, and 3.3% in other currencies.

The private sector's long-term debt rose $886 million to $164.5 billion in the same period.

The bank said 40.1% of the total long-term foreign loans were owed by financial institutions.

"Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans amounting to $164.5 billion, 61.5% consists of USD, 34.4% consists of Euro, 2.3% consists of Turkish lira and 1.8% consists of other currencies," it said.

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $40.4 billion for the next 12 months by the end of August.


Economy, private sector debt,

TURKEY Minister strongly urges university students to get vaccinated

Minister strongly urges university students to get vaccinated  
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey appoints new deputy Central Bank governor

    Turkey appoints new deputy Central Bank governor

  2. Gov’t in Turkish Cyprus resigns after political deadlock

    Gov’t in Turkish Cyprus resigns after political deadlock

  3. US aircraft arrive in Greek airbase for multinational drills

    US aircraft arrive in Greek airbase for multinational drills

  4. Erdoğan to begin diplomacy tour to 3 African countries on Sunday

    Erdoğan to begin diplomacy tour to 3 African countries on Sunday

  5. Turkey vows to clear N Syria from YPG terrorists

    Turkey vows to clear N Syria from YPG terrorists
Recommended
Russias SIBUR to boost investments to meet greater Turkish demand

Russia's SIBUR to boost investments to meet greater Turkish demand
Turkey appoints new deputy Central Bank governor

Turkey appoints new deputy Central Bank governor
Turkey to buy 4 firefighting planes following summer wildfires

Turkey to buy 4 firefighting planes following summer wildfires
Turkey ready to cope with greater energy demand in winter: Minister

Turkey ready to cope with greater energy demand in winter: Minister
House sales to foreigners surge by over 25 pct in Sept

House sales to foreigners surge by over 25 pct in Sept
Intl financial bodies boost growth forecasts for Turkey

Int'l financial bodies boost growth forecasts for Turkey
WORLD Armed clash erupts in Beirut in protest against blast judge

Armed clash erupts in Beirut in protest against blast judge

Armed clashes broke out in Beirut on Oct. 14 during a protest against the lead judge investigating last year’s massive blast in the city’s port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.

ECONOMY Turkish private sectors external debt up in August

Turkish private sector's external debt up in August

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding foreign loans in August totaled $173.4 billion, up slightly by $50 million compared to end-2020, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Oct. 14. 
SPORTS Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey kept their 2022 World Cup finals hopes alive after securing a dramatic 2-1 win over Latvia in qualifiers on Oct. 11. 