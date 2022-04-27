Turkish police save Nepali tourists abducted by Pakistani group

ISTANBUL

Four Nepali tourists kidnapped by six Pakistanis for ransom have been freed by Istanbul police, following an early morning raid on a house the abductees were kept for three days.

According to Demirören News Agency, the Pakistani group abducted the Nepalis at gunpoint while they were wandering in Taksim Square, one of the significant landmarks of the metropolis.

Keeping them in a house for three days by scaring them with guns and choppers, the abductors asked for a ransom of 10,000 euros from the Nepalis’ families.

The families approached the Turkish police and informed them about the kidnapping.

Following a plan set by the police units of the Beyoğlu district, the families met with the abductors to deliver the ransom. At the meeting, police nabbed one of the Pakistanis and learned the address where the abductees were kept.

Early on April 26, police stormed the house and saved the Nepalis.