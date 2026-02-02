Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

ANKARA
Turkish parliament is set to resume debate this week on a bill that would overhaul traffic regulations and sharply increase fines, after the first 17 articles of the proposal were approved in the general assembly.

The draft legislation introduces stricter penalties for speeding in residential areas.

Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 46–55 kilometers per hour would face a 30-day license suspension, while those exceeding it by 56–65 kilometers per hour would lose their licenses for 60 days.

Drivers exceeding the limit by more than 66 kilometers per hour would have their licenses suspended for 90 days.

Under the proposal, motorists who fail to give way to emergency vehicles would be fined 46,000 Turkish Liras ($1,057).

Drivers who pursue another vehicle with aggressive intent and exit their car would face a fine of 180,000 liras ($4,138) and a two-month suspension of their driving license.

Causing a traffic accident by running a red light would result in a 60-day license suspension.

Fines for driving under the influence would increase to 25,000 liras ($574) while unauthorized use of flashing warning lights would be punished with a fine of 276,000 liras ($6,346).

The proposal further targets online content, imposing a 25,000-lira fine on those who publish content that encourages traffic violations.

It also sets the fine for using a mobile phone while driving at 5,000 liras ($114).

Alongside the legislative agenda, political parties represented in parliament are set to hold their regular group meetings on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

 

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
