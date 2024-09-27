Turkish molecular biology graduates lead brain drain: Official data

Turkish molecular biology graduates lead brain drain: Official data

ANKARA
Turkish molecular biology graduates lead brain drain: Official data

Two out of every 100 higher education graduates from Türkiye pursued their careers abroad in 2023, with molecular biology and genetics graduates leading the brain drain, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 26.

According to official data highlighting brain drain among university graduates for the first time, the rate among higher education graduates increased from 1.6 percent in 2015 to 2 percent in 2023. Last year, 1.6 percent of female graduates and 2.4 percent of male graduates left Türkiye for opportunities overseas.

A closer examination of migration rates by field revealed that molecular biology and genetics had the highest brain drain, with approximately 18 out of every 100 graduates relocating to foreign countries.

Following closely were fields like bioengineering, business engineering electronics, mathematics and computer engineering. The sector with the highest rate of brain drain, at 6.8 percent, was information and communication technologies, according to the data.

The United States emerged as the top destination for emigrating graduates, with 21.4 percent choosing to relocate there after completing their studies in Türkiye.

Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada followed suit in terms of popularity, the institute said.

Among those migrating to the U.S. and Canada, business graduates constituted the largest proportion, while computer engineering graduates overwhelmingly opted for Germany, the U.K. and the Netherlands.

Recently, medical graduates have been emigrating, with Germany being the most popular destination. Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu stated this week that the migration of doctors has not yet reached alarming levels and does not pose a threat to the national healthcare system.

The statistics, featured in the Official Statistics Program (2022-2026), were published for the first time. The data reflects information on Turkish citizens who completed their undergraduate education in Türkiye and subsequently resided abroad for extended periods.

In a bid to reverse this trend, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) has launched a program offering substantial grants and various forms of assistance to researchers returning to Türkiye.

Institutions hosting their projects in Türkiye also receive dedicated research budgets. Furthermore, each returning scientist is expected to mentor at least five Ph.D. candidates.

In the program's initial call for applications, 243 scientists expressed interest in returning to Türkiye. As a result, 127 researchers engaged in advanced studies transferred their work back to the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye signs UN agreement to protect marine biodiversity

Türkiye signs UN agreement to protect marine biodiversity
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye signs UN agreement to protect marine biodiversity

    Türkiye signs UN agreement to protect marine biodiversity

  2. Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

    Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

  3. Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza

    Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza

  4. İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

    İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

  5. Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'

    Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'
Recommended
Türkiye signs UN agreement to protect marine biodiversity

Türkiye signs UN agreement to protect marine biodiversity
Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza

Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza
Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis

Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis
CHPs Özel calls Turkish House in US source of pride

CHP's Özel calls Turkish House in US 'source of pride'
Zero waste movement marks 7th year with global reach

Zero waste movement marks 7th year with global reach
Turkish, US top diplomats meet in New York

Turkish, US top diplomats meet in New York
Erdoğan condemns Netanyahus UN address, criticizes international silence

Erdoğan condemns Netanyahu's UN address, criticizes international silence
WORLD Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and leveled multiple high-rise apartment buildings.
ECONOMY İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

İş Bank, one of the largest private lenders in Türkiye, has marked the 100th anniversary of its foundation with a two-day international conference featuring distinguished figures who shared their insights on the global and Turkish economic landscape.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿