Turkish kitchenware sector gains ground against China

  • November 21 2020 09:37:01

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's kitchenware sector has gained advantages against Chinese rivals and became a significant competitor during the pandemic, the head of the Turkish Houseware Association (Zucder) said on Nov. 20. 

The kitchenware sector has $3.61 billion in exports during the first 10 months of 2020 throughout the pandemic, according to Mesut Öksüz.

And Turkish companies gathered foreign buyers from Latin America, Africa, the U.K., India, Japan, Canada and the Middle East during Zucder's virtual program, ZUCHEZ Sourcin Week, which ran from Nov. 16-20.

Öksüz said the demand for Turkish products is rising across the globe.

He also said the Turkish kitchenware sector wants to increase the price per kilogram to $5 for exports within five years, from the current $3.35.

