Turkish fishermen wrap up season as nationwide ban takes effect

İZMİR

A nationwide fishing ban aimed at safeguarding fish populations and promoting sustainable marine practices officially began on April 15, with stringent penalties in place for those who do not comply.

The seasonal end marks a ban on industrial fishing activities until Aug. 31, with exemptions granted for small-scale coastal fishermen. A fishing ban is imposed every year between April 15 - Sept. 1 in Türkiye to preserve fish eggs and ensure sustainable fish farming.

In İzmir — one of Türkiye’s key fishing hubs with its 629-kilometer coastline, 30 fishing habors and 1,738 registered fishing boats — authorities are intensifying inspections to enforce the ban.

Over 10,000 tons of aquatic products, primarily anchovy, sardine, horse mackerel and shad, were caught in the 2024-2025 season, according to Mustafa Şahin, a senior official from the local body of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

He detailed that a quota system was enforced this year for anchovies, which could be extended to other species in future seasons.

“The Aegean Region primarily sees sardine fishing,” Şahin said. “This season, around 4,000 tons of anchovies were harvested. To maintain ecological balance, we introduced a quota system for anchovies this year. Based on marine populations, this approach may be extended to other species.”

The provincial directorate conducted inspections at 30 designated landing points across the city this season.

“We focus particularly on species subject to quotas. This season, around 1,500 fishing vessels were inspected, and approximately 250 violations were documented,” Şahin added.

In total, administrative fines exceeding 3 million Turkish Liras (around $79,000) were imposed and 23 tons of fish caught in violation of the regulations were confiscated in İzmir.

Looking ahead to the closed season, Şahin warned that any illegal fishing activity will result in heavy penalties, with fines ranging from 5,600 liras up to 170,000 liras.

“We are committed to preventing illegal fishing during the ban period. Our inspections are supported by one of the most advanced fisheries control vessels in Türkiye — the Reis Bey, currently stationed in İzmir.”

Fishing boats will now remain docked as fishermen shift focus to maintaining their equipment and preparing for the next season.

Nets will be repaired, engines overhauled and boats repainted in anticipation of the reopening on Sept. 1.

Mehmet Aksoy, a sector representative, reflected on the season’s outcomes, saying, “It wasn’t a season to fully satisfy fishermen, but it wasn’t a failure either. We introduced the quota system in İzmir, and while there were shortcomings, we’ll address them moving forward."

“Our fishing income mostly goes back into maintaining and upgrading our boats — we don’t have room for other investments," he noted. “We’ll reopen the season of Sept. 1 and we’re hopeful it’ll be a fruitful one. Everyone is looking ahead with positive expectations.”