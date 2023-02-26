Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers hold phone talk over massive quakes

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had a phone conversation on Feb. 25 following the massive earthquakes.

The two top diplomats exchanged views on developments regarding Türkiye’s Feb. 6 quake, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was among the heads of state that extended condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the victims of the devastating earthquakes which killed more than 44,000 people.

Last week, the Egyptian Armed Forces said Cairo sent two military jets carrying medical aid, and a cargo ship carrying food to Türkiye. The Egyptian ship loaded with humanitarian aid arrived at Mersin port on Feb. 22.

The ties between Türkiye and Egypt deteriorated after Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, toppled the country’s former president, Mohammed Morsi, in a coup after only a year in office in 2013.

Ankara and Cairo have exchanged positive signals since 2021 in an attempt to restore relations after years of political estrangement.

