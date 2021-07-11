Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula

Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula

Turkish driver Cem Bölükbaşı won his very first race on July 10 at Round 4 of the Euroformula Open Championship in Hungary.

Bölükbaşı, 23, from Van Amersfoort Racing team, won in his debut in a time of 29.11.495 at the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest.

Teammate Rafael Villagomez from Mexico finished second and Drivex School driver Joshua Durksen of Paraguay came in third.

Bölükbaşı called his victory "amazing."

"It was a no-error race, had a decent start - I think I lost one or two positions, got some of them back at turn one, some of them back at turn two, and some of them later on in the race," he said.

"To finish a race, I was just counting laps at the end because that race just did not finish for me. You know, when it’s your first win, going for your first, just amazing, I can’t thank the team enough," he said.

