Turkish director’s film wins award in US

Turkish director’s film wins award in US

ISTANBUL
Turkish director’s film wins award in US

Turkish writer-director Selcen Ergun’s debut feature “Snow and the Bear” (Kar ve Ayı) has won the New Directors Award at the 66th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFFILM), which was held from April 13 to 23 and featured local and international filmmakers and works.

“’Snow and the Bear’ showcases her keen eye for scenery, suspense, and character development as we become entranced with small-town drama and the eternal challenge of man vs. nature. Aslı, the main character, emotes beautifully, reflecting Selcen’s sensitive direction, and we shivered alongside her as she searched for the truth in a never-ending winter,” the jury said about the film.

The film features a young nurse, played by Merve Dizdar, working in a remote Turkish village must reach within herself to uncover if she has what it takes to survive harsh conditions — a metaphor for a setting that has become increasingly hostile.

“Snow and the Bear,” which made its Turkey premiere at the 59th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival and returned with the Best Debut Film and Best Actress awards, also won the Critics Award at the Belgrade International Film Festival, and the Cineuropa Award at the Brussels Cinemamed International Film Festival.

The film had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.

Ergun is a film director, screenwriter, and photographer from Istanbul. She has also directed the short films “Confrontation” and “A Sunny Day.”

Türkiye, US,

TÜRKIYE Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center
LATEST NEWS

  1. Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

    Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

  2. US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

    Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

  4. Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

    Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

  5. Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight

    Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight
Recommended
Three-day Sónar Istanbul kicks off

Three-day Sónar Istanbul kicks off
Freddie Mercury’s private collection to be auctioned

Freddie Mercury’s private collection to be auctioned
Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars

Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
Ya Ya the giant panda heading to China after 20 years in US

Ya Ya the giant panda heading to China after 20 years in US
Tiffany reopens flagship New York store under French management

Tiffany reopens flagship New York store under French management
Tour boats preparing to meet Adrasan waters

Tour boats preparing to meet Adrasan waters
WORLD Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Moscow said Thursday it had denied an upcoming consular visit to detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists.
ECONOMY Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg aims to deliver more than 1,000 vehicles in May, says Gürcan Karakaş, the CEO of Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.