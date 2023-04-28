Turkish director’s film wins award in US

ISTANBUL

Turkish writer-director Selcen Ergun’s debut feature “Snow and the Bear” (Kar ve Ayı) has won the New Directors Award at the 66th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFFILM), which was held from April 13 to 23 and featured local and international filmmakers and works.

“’Snow and the Bear’ showcases her keen eye for scenery, suspense, and character development as we become entranced with small-town drama and the eternal challenge of man vs. nature. Aslı, the main character, emotes beautifully, reflecting Selcen’s sensitive direction, and we shivered alongside her as she searched for the truth in a never-ending winter,” the jury said about the film.

The film features a young nurse, played by Merve Dizdar, working in a remote Turkish village must reach within herself to uncover if she has what it takes to survive harsh conditions — a metaphor for a setting that has become increasingly hostile.

“Snow and the Bear,” which made its Turkey premiere at the 59th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival and returned with the Best Debut Film and Best Actress awards, also won the Critics Award at the Belgrade International Film Festival, and the Cineuropa Award at the Brussels Cinemamed International Film Festival.

The film had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.

Ergun is a film director, screenwriter, and photographer from Istanbul. She has also directed the short films “Confrontation” and “A Sunny Day.”