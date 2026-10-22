Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

NICOSIA
Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

Turkish Cypriot President Erhürman speaks to press in Nicosia on Oct 1.

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman has said he is ready to attend a trilateral meeting with the United Nations if Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides agrees unconditionally to a rotating presidency, as the U.N. prepares to host talks on Nov. 9.

“If he agrees to a rotating presidency without any preconditions, I am ready to attend immediately,” Erhürman said during an interwivet with BRT late on Oct. 21.

The leader noted that he had relayed the proposal through U.N. envoy Maria Angela Holguin but had yet to receive a response.

The rotating presidency remains a key component of Turkish Cypriot demands for political equality.

Erhürman’s remarks come ahead of the planned U.N.-facilitated meeting, the first trilateral gathering in months, amid a prolonged stalemate over confidence-building measures.

He stressed that political equality was non-negotiable, arguing that the rotating presidency should not be made conditional on security arrangements or guarantees.

He said he had informed the Greek Cypriot side through Holguin that he was willing to travel to New York for trilateral talks if the parties could reach an understanding on two or three specific issues.
However, he said, the proposal had not received a favorable response.

“I am not interested in meetings that achieve nothing or are held merely for appearances. I want tangible progress,” Erhürman said. “My aim is to negotiate a solution, not to negotiate simply for the sake of it.”

Cyprus has remained divided for decades, despite repeated U.N.-led efforts to broker a comprehensive settlement between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Efforts to resolve the dispute have continued intermittently in recent years, including U.N.-sponsored negotiations in Switzerland in 2017 that collapsed despite the involvement of the three guarantor powers — Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the European Union in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots rejected a U.N.-backed reunification plan in a referendum, preventing its implementation across the island.

UNITED NATIONS, UN, Turkish Cyprus, Greek Cyprus,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

    Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

  2. Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

    Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

  3. US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

    US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

  4. Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

    Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

  5. Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks
Recommended
Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties
New alliances show Türkiye’s rising influence in region: Officials

New alliances show Türkiye’s rising influence in region: Officials
Türkiye to host key summit with regional, European powers

Türkiye to host key summit with regional, European powers
Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success
Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha
Türkiye, Canada eye joint declaration to deepen ties

Türkiye, Canada eye joint declaration to deepen ties
WORLD US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with preparations advancing for a potential short but intensive campaign, The New York Times reported on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has reduced its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿