Turkish Cypriot leader gives Erhürman mandate to form government

  • November 22 2020 10:26:32

LEFKOŞA - Anadolu Agency
The leader of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) gave the head of the Republican Turkish Party a mandate on Nov. 21 to form a new government.

Ersin Tatar said he assigned Tufan Erhürman to form the new government.

Erhürman said there was more than one coalition possibility and he would try to form a government capable of finding solutions to problems faced by residents.

“We will meet with all political parties,” he told reporters after meeting with Tatar.

The support of 26 deputies is required for the establishment of a government in the TRNC’s Assembly of the Republic, which consists of 50 seats.

National Unity Party head Ersan Saner failed to form a government, the country's president said Saturday.

