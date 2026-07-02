Turkish comedian detained after probe over viral stand-up

ISTANBUL

Turkish comedian Deniz Göktaş was detained at the airport on July 2 upon returning from a vacation abroad, as part of an investigation launched over his remarks in his latest stand-up special.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into Göktaş on June 29 on charges of “publicly denigrating the religious values embraced by a segment of society.”

The probe centered on several jokes delivered during a stand-up performance in Istanbul. The show was uploaded to Göktaş’s YouTube channel on June 24 and amassed more than 8.5 million views within a week.

Throughout the performance, the comedian offers sharp satire spanning a wide range of topics, including Türkiye’s domestic politics, psychology, drug-related investigations, Ancient Greece, professional athletes and television commentators.

The prosecutor’s office said it received 135 online complaints following the release of the special, prompting the investigation.

Göktaş, who had been abroad on holiday when the investigation was launched, was detained during passport control upon his arrival in Istanbul and taken to police headquarters to give a statement.

Beyond its success, the special has ignited a nationwide debate over the limits of satire, political humor, freedom of expression and the growing prominence of a new generation of Turkish stand-up comedians.

Authorities have also imposed access restrictions on several clips from the performance shared on X, citing the need to safeguard “national security and public order.”

Born in Ankara in 1994, Göktaş studied psychology at Middle East Technical University before earning a master’s degree in cinema and television at Kadir Has University. He later transitioned into stand-up comedy, developing a distinctive style that blends personal observation with social commentary and political satire.