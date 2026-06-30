Turkish comedian Deniz Göktaş faces probe over stand-up

ISTANBUL

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into stand-up comedian Deniz Göktaş on allegations of “insulting religious values” over material in his stand-up special Ölü Deniz (‘Dead Sea’), which was performed at Istanbul’s Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre and later released on YouTube.

In a statement, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation was opened after authorities identified “elements constituting a criminal offense” in content the comedian had shared on social media.

The nearly two-hour performance, which premiered on YouTube on June 24 after a sold-out live show on June 1, quickly attracted almost six million views. The show became one of the most discussed performances in Türkiye in recent weeks, drawing both criticism and support online. Beyond its popularity, the special sparked widespread public debate over satire, politics, freedom of expression and the growing influence of a new generation of Turkish stand-up comedians.

Authorities also imposed access restrictions on several clips from the show shared on X, citing the need to protect “national security and public order.”

Shortly before news of the investigation emerged, Göktaş announced on social media that he had departed on a long-planned holiday.

Born in Ankara in 1994, Göktaş studied psychology at Middle East Technical University before completing a master’s degree in cinema and television at Kadir Has University. He later pursued a career in stand-up comedy, with a style combining personal observation, social commentary and political humor.