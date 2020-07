Turkish Central Bank lowers reserve requirement ratios

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Central Bank on July 6 cut reserve requirement ratios to provide more liquidity in domestic markets.

Turkish lira reserve requirement ratios was lowered from 6% to 5% and will be effective from July 10.

Showing the minimum amount of reserves that local banks must hold at the Central Bank, the reserve requirement ratios are determined by the Central Bank to manage the liquidity in local markets.