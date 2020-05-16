Turkish banking watchdog penalizes 15 banks

  • May 16 2020 10:49:17

Turkish banking watchdog penalizes 15 banks

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish banking watchdog penalizes 15 banks

Fifteen banks in Turkey have been fined nearly 20 million Turkish liras, the country's banking watchdog announced on May 15. 

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) announced on May 15 that it fined the banks a total of 19.65 million liras ($2.84 million) over transactions that did not comply with new rules introduced to deal with the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Without naming which banks were fined, the BRSA said in a statement that it had imposed the penalties after receiving complaints from banks' clients and that the inquiry process is ongoing.

According to sources familiar with the issue, the watchdog also aims to draw attention to unfair banking practices during the virus-induced economic turmoil.

The BRSA recently introduced new decisions on Turkey's banking sector to shield individuals and firms against the impact of the pandemic.

Providing flexibility on loan repayment for companies, meeting clients' credit demands and facilitating debt restructuring, with reasonable interest rates were among the chief points of the new rules.

Some banks have not complied with these instructions and did not meet customers' credit restructuring requests though payment delays were less than 30 days.

The BRSA had extended the delay to 180 days before credits could be placed in follow-up accounts.

It advised banks to provide additional financing support to firms with distorted cash flows and realize the necessary facilities, including deferred and restructured loan capital and interest payments for a minimum of three months at the request of customers.

Blocking customers' bank accounts for credit payment and customer discrimination practices were also included among the administrative fines, the sources noted.

BDDK,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

    Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

  3. Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced

    Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced

  4. EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

    EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

  5. Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets

    Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets
Recommended
Turkish video game app sits atop list in US

Turkish video game app sits atop list in US
Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter
Virus shows why services trade vital for supply chains: Minister

Virus shows why services trade vital for supply chains: Minister

Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

Turkish furniture sector gears up for post-pandemic period

Turkish furniture sector gears up for post-pandemic period

EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Turkish video game app sits atop list in US

Turkish video game app sits atop list in US

Turkish developers celebrated success on May 15 after Repair Master 3D was ranked first on a list of top-playing video game apps in the U.S.

SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.