Turkish athlete wins gold at World Para Swimming Series

  • April 18 2021 10:15:40

Turkish athlete wins gold at World Para Swimming Series

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish athlete wins gold at World Para Swimming Series

Turkish Para-swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı captured gold on April 17 in the third leg of the World Para Swimming World Series, according to the Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled.

Boyacı bagged top honors in the women's 50-meter backstroke in a time of 43.83 while teammate Sevilay Öztürk won the silver in 45.97 in the tournament in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy.

Boyacı also won a silver medal in 03.23.51 and Öztürk finished third in 03.30.77 in the women's junior 200-meter freestyle,

In the men's 200-meter freestyle final, Koral Berkin Kutlu from Turkey won silver in a time of 02.58.42.

Turkey won three gold, four silver, and a bronze medal on the first day of the competition.

paralympic, athlete,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 43 people ‘sent to Germany did not return’

    43 people ‘sent to Germany did not return’

  2. Greece does not show Turkish descendants respect, says Erdoğan

    Greece does not show Turkish descendants respect, says Erdoğan

  3. Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban

    Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 35,608 as daily cases hit 62,606

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 35,608 as daily cases hit 62,606

  5. No new negotiations at Geneva talks on Cyprus: FM Çavuşoğlu

    No new negotiations at Geneva talks on Cyprus: FM Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Aktürkoğlus hat-trick fires Lions to win over Göztepe

Aktürkoğlu's hat-trick fires Lions to win over Göztepe
Fenerbahçe strives to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe strives to stay in league title race
Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı
Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK
Beşiktaş win critical league match but lose Cenk Tosun

Beşiktaş win critical league match but lose Cenk Tosun
Galatasaray get home draw as Lions title hopes fading

Galatasaray get home draw as Lions' title hopes fading
WORLD COVID death toll passes three million as India cases surge

COVID death toll passes three million as India cases surge

The global COVID-19 death toll passed three million on April 17 as the pandemic speeds up despite vaccination campaigns, leading countries like India to impose new lockdowns to fight spiralling infection numbers.
ECONOMY Turkey air traffic halt hits Russias tourism sector

Turkey air traffic halt hits Russia's tourism sector

Russia’s tourism sector is keenly awaiting the resumption of charter flights to and from Turkey by June 1.
SPORTS Aktürkoğlus hat-trick fires Lions to win over Göztepe

Aktürkoğlu's hat-trick fires Lions to win over Göztepe

The Lions' young winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick in his team's 3-1 win against Göztepe in the Turkish Süper Lig clash on April 17.