Turkish athlete wins gold at World Para Swimming Series

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Para-swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı captured gold on April 17 in the third leg of the World Para Swimming World Series, according to the Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled.

Boyacı bagged top honors in the women's 50-meter backstroke in a time of 43.83 while teammate Sevilay Öztürk won the silver in 45.97 in the tournament in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy.

Boyacı also won a silver medal in 03.23.51 and Öztürk finished third in 03.30.77 in the women's junior 200-meter freestyle,

In the men's 200-meter freestyle final, Koral Berkin Kutlu from Turkey won silver in a time of 02.58.42.

Turkey won three gold, four silver, and a bronze medal on the first day of the competition.