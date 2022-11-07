Turkish Airlines receives sustainability award

Turkish Airlines has been awarded the “Airline Sustainability Innovation of the Year” award by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA).

“Turkish Airlines, which puts sustainability at the center of its business model, won this award within the scope of sustainable innovation with the ‘Microalgae Based Sustainable Bio-Jet Fuel Project [MICRO-JET],’ in which it worked closely with scientists to develop the world’s first carbon negative sustainable aviation fuel [SAF],” the flag carrier said in a statement.

Micro-Jet, jointly carried out with Boğaziçi University, aims to produce biofuels from microalgae using hydro-processed fatty acids and hydrothermal liquefaction methods.

Turkish Airlines plans to use this biofuel, which will be obtained from sustainable sources and is a project output that contributes to nine of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in its flights after the engine tests to be carried out by Turkish Technic.

When the national flag carrier uses this fuel, it will be one of the few global companies that can use the cleanest type of biofuel, the statement added.

“As the airline that flies to more countries than any other airline in the world, we appreciate the sustainable aviation fuel as a key element in our sustainability strategy on reducing aviation’s environmental impact,” said Levent Konukçu, chief investment and technology officer at Turkish Airlines.

“We will continue to invest and support sustainable aviation fuels and focus on the future of our world.”

Last week, Turkish Airlines said it received APEX World Class and 2023 Five Star Global Airline awards with its service standard from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX ), one of the world’s most trusted and prominent aviation organizations.

