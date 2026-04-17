Turkic Investment Fund joins World Bank Treasury global RAMP network

ISTANBUL

The Turkic Investment Fund, the first international financial institution jointly established by Turkic nations, entered the World Bank Treasury’s Reserve Advisory and Management Partnership (RAMP) network, according to a recent statement by the fund.

The fund announced that, following a signing ceremony in Washington, DC, the partnership will grant the fund direct access to global best practices in treasury and risk management.

The deal focuses on sharing know-how, technical cooperation, and operational benchmarking across critical functions such as liquidity management and treasury governance.

Ramil Babayev, general manager of the fund, called the developments a strategic turning point for the institution.

“The deal will enable us to build our treasury function on a strong foundation and present our regional perspective to the global community,” he said.

Jorge Familiar, vice president and chief treasury officer of the World Bank Group, said that international financial institutions are becoming an increasingly vital component of the RAMP community, and the Turkic Investment Fund’s joining shows the growth of the partnership and the network’s significance for development-related investors.

The participation of the Turkic Investment Fund within the RAMP network is expected to enrich the global network’s shared perspectives and strategies.