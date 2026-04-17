Turkic Investment Fund joins World Bank Treasury global RAMP network

Turkic Investment Fund joins World Bank Treasury global RAMP network

ISTANBUL
Turkic Investment Fund joins World Bank Treasury global RAMP network

The Turkic Investment Fund, the first international financial institution jointly established by Turkic nations, entered the World Bank Treasury’s Reserve Advisory and Management Partnership (RAMP) network, according to a recent statement by the fund.

The fund announced that, following a signing ceremony in Washington, DC, the partnership will grant the fund direct access to global best practices in treasury and risk management.

The deal focuses on sharing know-how, technical cooperation, and operational benchmarking across critical functions such as liquidity management and treasury governance.

Ramil Babayev, general manager of the fund, called the developments a strategic turning point for the institution.

“The deal will enable us to build our treasury function on a strong foundation and present our regional perspective to the global community,” he said.

Jorge Familiar, vice president and chief treasury officer of the World Bank Group, said that international financial institutions are becoming an increasingly vital component of the RAMP community, and the Turkic Investment Fund’s joining shows the growth of the partnership and the network’s significance for development-related investors.

The participation of the Turkic Investment Fund within the RAMP network is expected to enrich the global network’s shared perspectives and strategies.

program,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire more land

Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

    Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

  2. Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

    Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

  3. US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

    US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

  4. Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

    Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

  5. Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

    Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat
Recommended
Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world
US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil
Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal
Akkuyu plans to start testing phase in September

Akkuyu plans to start testing phase in September
Inflation expectations worsen, growth outlook weakens

Inflation expectations worsen, growth outlook weakens
Housing market loses momentum as sales decline in March

Housing market loses momentum as sales decline in March
EU aims to start disbursing new Ukraine loan in second quarter

EU aims to start disbursing new Ukraine loan in second quarter
WORLD Europes far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Far-right leaders from Europe gather in Milan Saturday for a rally against irregular immigration and Brussels bureaucracy, the first since the electoral defeat of nationalist Viktor Orban in Hungary.
ECONOMY Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Türkiye could not detach itself from either its neighbors or global supply chains, arguing that the right response to a more fragmented world was not isolation but risk reduction, diversification and stronger regional integration.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿