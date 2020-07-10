Turkey's unemployment rate slightly down in April

  • July 10 2020 10:27:00

Turkey's unemployment rate slightly down in April

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys unemployment rate slightly down in April

The unemployment rate in Turkey slipped to 12.8% in April, the country's statistical authority announced on July 10.

The figure was down 0.2 percentage points from the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

April's jobless rate was also down from a month earlier, when the figure was 13.2%.

The number of unemployed persons age 15 and over hit 3.8 million in April, decreasing 427,000 on an annual basis.

Non-agricultural unemployment declined by 0.1 percentage points to 14.9% in the same period.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia will always belong to world's heritage: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia will always belong to world's heritage: Presidential spokesperson

  2. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  3. Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

    Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

  4. Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

    Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

  5. Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

Antalya welcomes more holidaymakers day by day

Antalya welcomes more holidaymakers day by day
Turkish energy firm Enka to build power plant in Tatarstan

Turkish energy firm Enka to build power plant in Tatarstan
Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association

Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association
Bike prices soar in Istanbul amid demand boom

Bike prices soar in Istanbul amid demand boom
NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings
WORLD Seoul mayor left note saying sorry as South Korea mourns

Seoul mayor left note saying 'sorry' as South Korea mourns

Seoul's mayor left a note saying he felt "sorry to all people'' before he was found dead early on July 10, officials in the South Korean capital said as people began mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate slightly down in April

Turkey's unemployment rate slightly down in April

The unemployment rate in Turkey slipped to 12.8% in April, the country's statistical authority announced on July 10.
SPORTS Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Olympic officials on July 9 sanctioned a Turkish weightlifter for violating anti-doping rules.