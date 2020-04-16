Turkey's tea exports rise 51 pct in three months

TRABZON-Anadolu Agency

Turkey earned over $3.8 million in revenues with exporting tea to 75 countries in the first three months of 2020, according to Eastern Black Sea Exporters' Association data.

Turkey's tea export revenue soared by 51 percent in the first quarter compared to last year, said the data revealed on April 15.

The country has exported 1,047 tons of tea during this period.

Belgium topped the list of Turkey's tea exporting countries with a revenue worth $1.5 million, followed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Germany, according to data.

“Turkey's tea exports have made a significant contribution to the region and the country's economy,” Şaban Turgut, the vice chairman of the association, said.

Turgut pointed out that tea exports made a good start to 2020, hoping that the export figures will reach higher levels in the coming period.

He also added that approximately 60 percent of tea exports are from Rize, on Turkey's Black Sea coast.