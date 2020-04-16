Turkey's tea exports rise 51 pct in three months

  • April 16 2020 07:01:00

Turkey's tea exports rise 51 pct in three months

TRABZON-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys tea exports rise 51 pct in three months

Turkey earned over $3.8 million in revenues with exporting tea to 75 countries in the first three months of 2020, according to Eastern Black Sea Exporters' Association data.

Turkey's tea export revenue soared by 51 percent in the first quarter compared to last year, said the data revealed on April 15.

The country has exported 1,047 tons of tea during this period.

Belgium topped the list of Turkey's tea exporting countries with a revenue worth $1.5 million, followed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Germany, according to data.

“Turkey's tea exports have made a significant contribution to the region and the country's economy,” Şaban Turgut, the vice chairman of the association, said.

Turgut pointed out that tea exports made a good start to 2020, hoping that the export figures will reach higher levels in the coming period.

He also added that approximately 60 percent of tea exports are from Rize, on Turkey's Black Sea coast.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

    Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

  2. Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

    Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

  3. Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

    Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

  5. Construction on Salda Lake beach sparks fury

    Construction on Salda Lake beach sparks fury
Recommended
Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon
Turkish Treasury issues gold bonds, certificates

Turkish Treasury issues gold bonds, certificates
Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households
Housing sales surge 33% in January-March

Housing sales surge 33% in January-March 
IMF: Global economy will suffer worst year since Depression

IMF: Global economy will suffer worst year since Depression
Brent oil dives below $30 a barrel with oversupply

Brent oil dives below $30 a barrel with oversupply

WORLD Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 130,000 mark on April 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

A mobile application developed by young Turkish entrepreneurs to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus will be presented to users soon, one of its developers has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.