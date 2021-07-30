Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

  • July 30 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

BURSA
Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

Local carmakers shipped nearly $5 billion worth of passenger cars to local markets in the first half of 2021, rising around 15 percent on an annual basis, data from the trading group have shown.

The share of passenger cars in Turkey’s total automotive exports, which amounted to $14.4 billion in January-June, was more than 34 percent, according to the figures from the Bursa-based Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Union.

France was the largest market for Turkish passenger car producers. Shipments to this country rose 39.4 percent year-on-year to stand at $944 million. Italy came second as it purchased $504 million worth of vehicles from local companies, pointing to a 37.3 percent rise from a year ago.

Turkey’s passenger car sales to Germany, the third largest export destination, grew 9.5 percent on an annual basis in January-June to $462.5 million.

Spain ($406 million), the U.K. ($395 million) and Poland ($239 million) were other major export markets for local carmakers.

Passenger car exports to Japan soared to $8.3 million in the first half from a negligible $38,000 in the same period of 2020 while sales to Tunisia leaped 220 percent to $26.5 million.

The industry’s exports to Iraq also exhibited a strong increase, rising 120 percent on an annual basis to $23.4 million.

On a separate note, the auto parts industry’s exports grew more than 49 percent in the first half of 2021 from a year ago to stand at $5.95 billion.

The industry delivered products to 192 countries and territories across the globe.

Shipments to Germany increased by 67 percent year-on-year to $865 million, followed by Italy at $420 million, with exports to this country soaring more than 97 percent.

Local auto parts producers also increased their export to the U.S. by 62 percent to $338 million in January-June.

automobile, economy,

ARTS & LIFE Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia

Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Country fights to control multiple fires as four killed

    Country fights to control multiple fires as four killed

  2. New heat wave to scorch Istanbul: Expert

    New heat wave to scorch Istanbul: Expert

  3. Turkish troops not to assume combat duty in Afghanistan: Ministry

    Turkish troops not to assume combat duty in Afghanistan: Ministry

  4. Kangals, Van cats to be allowed to take out of country

    Kangals, Van cats to be allowed to take out of country

  5. Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea

    Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea
Recommended
Central Bank hikes inflation forecasts for 2021-22

Central Bank hikes inflation forecasts for 2021-22

Cash is still king for Turks

Cash is still king for Turks
Closer economic cooperation with Turkey key for EU: Hungarian top diplomat

Closer economic cooperation with Turkey key for EU: Hungarian top diplomat
Hydropower in Turkey lags behind growth in renewables

Hydropower in Turkey lags behind growth in renewables
Turkeys road motor vehicle registrations up in June

Turkey's road motor vehicle registrations up in June
Construction materials production picks up

Construction materials production picks up
WORLD 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late on July 28, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami warning.
ECONOMY Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

Local carmakers shipped nearly $5 billion worth of passenger cars to local markets in the first half of 2021, rising around 15 percent on an annual basis, data from the trading group have shown.

SPORTS US beat Turkey 3-2 in womens volleyball group clash

US beat Turkey 3-2 in women's volleyball group clash

U.S. secured a 3-2 win against Turkey in Tokyo Olympics women's volleyball group clash on July 29. 