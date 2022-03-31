Turkey’s oil imports rose 35 percent in January

  March 31 2022

ANKARA
Turkey purchased some 3.6 million tons of oil from other countries in the first month of 2022, marking a 34.9 percent increase on an annual basis, data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) have shown.

Crude oil imports grew more than 42 percent in January compared to the same month of 2021 to stand at 2.6 million tons.

Iraq was Turkey’s largest supplier, delivering 1.2 million tons of oil and oil products in the month to the country. Russia ranked second on the list as Turkey’s imports from this country amounted to 969,000 tons. Imports from Kazakhstan stood at 518,000 tons.

Imports of diesel products in the month exhibited an annual rise of 9 percent to around 715,000 tons, the EPDK data showed.

The energy market regulator also reported that gasoline sales on the local market leaped nearly 44 percent to 223,000 tons, while the rise in diesel sales was 0.8 percent to 1.7 million tons. Total oil products sales stood at 2 million tons in January, rising 4.9 percent from a year ago.

Turkey’s oil refinery products exports grew 27 percent to 922,000 tons, with aviation fuel shipments rising 76 percent to 256,000 tons. In the first month of 2021, Turkey’s marine fuels exports plunged 428 percent to 208,000 tons.

The country’s oil refinery products output increased by 31 percent to 3 million tons.

