Turkey's industrial productivity rises in Q3

  • December 11 2020 12:05:45

Turkey's industrial productivity rises in Q3

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys industrial productivity rises in Q3

Turkey’s industrial productivity increased by 2.84% year-on-year from July to September, the Industry and Technology Ministry said on Dec. 11. 

Calendar adjusted index of production per person employed stood at 114.09 in the third quarter of 2020, rising from 110.23 in the same period last year, according to official figures.

Productivity shot up by 3.16% in the manufacturing sector, 1.56% in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and 0.22% in the mining and quarrying sector.

At 16.64%, the highest annual increase in the July-September period was in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas.

The biggest drop- 23.95%- was in the mining of coal and lignite, the data showed. 

Among industrial groupings, the highest yearly productivity increase was in durable consumer goods at 7.93%, while the biggest fall was 1.32% in energy.

output,

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU urges dialogue, delays possible heavy sanctions on Turkey to March

    EU urges dialogue, delays possible heavy sanctions on Turkey to March

  2. Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

    Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

  3. Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan

    Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan

  4. Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

    Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

  5. 'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister

    'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister
Recommended
Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkeys current account balance sees $273 mln gap in October

Turkey's current account balance sees $273 mln gap in October

Turkey, Italy explore greater economic cooperation

Turkey, Italy explore greater economic cooperation
Turkey, Italy eyeing $30 bln trade volume

Turkey, Italy eyeing $30 bln trade volume
Turkey launches center for 4th industrial revolution

Turkey launches center for 4th industrial revolution

Unemployment rate down in Sept

Unemployment rate down in Sept

WORLD Johnson tells UK to ’get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Johnson tells UK to ’get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Dec. 10 vowed to go the "extra mile" for a Brexit trade deal but instructed his government to prepare for Britain to crash out of the European Union’s single market at the end of this year.
ECONOMY Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) on Dec. 11 slapped multiple social media giants with a penalty of 30 million Turkish liras ($3.8 million) each for their continued failure to hire local representatives.

SPORTS Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have demanded from UEFA a life-long ban on referees who passed racist remarks on the team's assistant manager Pierre Webo.