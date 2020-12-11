Turkey's industrial productivity rises in Q3

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s industrial productivity increased by 2.84% year-on-year from July to September, the Industry and Technology Ministry said on Dec. 11.

Calendar adjusted index of production per person employed stood at 114.09 in the third quarter of 2020, rising from 110.23 in the same period last year, according to official figures.

Productivity shot up by 3.16% in the manufacturing sector, 1.56% in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and 0.22% in the mining and quarrying sector.

At 16.64%, the highest annual increase in the July-September period was in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas.

The biggest drop- 23.95%- was in the mining of coal and lignite, the data showed.

Among industrial groupings, the highest yearly productivity increase was in durable consumer goods at 7.93%, while the biggest fall was 1.32% in energy.



