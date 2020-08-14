Turkey's industrial output slightly up in June

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s industrial output in June rose 0.1% from the same month last year, the country’s statistical authority said on Aug. 14.



Among the three main sub-indices, the manufacturing index was the sole index posting an annual increase in the month, with 1%, TÜİK said in a statement.



The mining and quarrying index slipped 8%, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index fell 6.4% during the same period.



Industrial production is considered a vital indicator for the economy, as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.



On a monthly basis, the figure jumped 17.6% in June, driven by improvements in all main sub-indices, TurkStat data showed.



