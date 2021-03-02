Turkey's GDP growth 'praiseworthy': Business world

  • March 02 2021 08:57:52

Turkey's GDP growth 'praiseworthy': Business world

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys GDP growth praiseworthy: Business world

Members of Turkey’s business community hailed the country’s economic performance based on its gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate last year according to data released on March 1 by the country's statistical authority. 

Turkey's economy expanded 1.8% year-on-year in 2020 despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The country's GDP at current prices stood at 5.1 trillion Turkish liras (some $717.1 billion) last year, said TÜİK.

In the last quarter of 2020, the economy posted an annual growth rate of 5.9%.

Turkey and China were the only countries that registered a positive growth rate among all G20 countries for which data are available, while the rest saw a shrinkage during the same period.

Abdurrahman Kaan, president of the Independent Business Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD), said Turkey's GDP growth rate of 1.8% is praiseworthy.

He stressed that the world faced unprecedented uncertainty in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a long and difficult way for Turkey's economy to achieve sustainable growth performance, however, Kaan noted.

Nail Olpak, the head of Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), said Turkey was among the few countries that registered positive GDP growth amid the pandemic period.

He said the 2020 figures sent positive signals for the country’s future.

The pandemic conditions affected Turkey, but the country showed its increasing potential in industry, adaption capacity and manufacturing power.

Despite some institutions' negative 5% GDP expectations for Turkey, the country grew by 1.8% in 2020, he said, adding it can grow by over 5% in 2021.

Ismail Gülle, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM), said exporters' contributions are significant in the country's GDP growth rate last year.

He stressed that Turkey will continue to be a leading country globally with its GDP figures in the coming period.

While global trade narrowed amid the pandemic conditions, several Turkish sectors posted historical records, he recalled.

"We observe that the Turkish brand improved. Our country is now in a more critical position in supply chains compared to the pre-pandemic period," he added.

Turkey's exports totaled $169.5 billion in 2020.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey partially eases COVID-19 restrictions based on risk groups

    Turkey partially eases COVID-19 restrictions based on risk groups

  2. Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years

    Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years

  3. Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

    Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

  4. President Erdoğan to unveil Human Rights Action Plan

    President Erdoğan to unveil Human Rights Action Plan

  5. Turkish police detain gang selling Patara beach sand

    Turkish police detain gang selling Patara beach sand
Recommended
Crude steel production up 12.7% in January

Crude steel production up 12.7% in January
Turkish Treasury conducting study on cryptocurrencies

Turkish Treasury conducting study on cryptocurrencies
Manufacturing PMI down in February

Manufacturing PMI down in February
Turkish economy grows 1.8 pct in 2020

Turkish economy grows 1.8 pct in 2020

Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled
Demirören Holding takes over Azerbaijan’s lottery company

Demirören Holding takes over Azerbaijan’s lottery company
WORLD World won’t vanquish virus this year: WHO

World won’t vanquish virus this year: WHO

It is unrealistic to think the world will be done with the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of the year, the World Health Organization warned on March 1.
ECONOMY Crude steel production up 12.7% in January

Crude steel production up 12.7% in January

Turkey posted a 12.7% year-on-year rise in crude steel production this January, according to trade group data released on March 1.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Feb. 28 to keep its title hopes alive, easing the pressure on coach Erol Bulut.