Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

  • April 27 2021 10:40:00

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 14 percent in February this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on April 27.

Natural gas imports increased to around 6.02 billion cubic meters (bcm) in February this year, from approximately 5.26 bcm for the same month of 2020, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

In February 2021, the country imported 4.15 bcm of natural gas via pipelines, while 1.85 bcm was purchased as LNG, EMRA's data showed. This marked an increase in pipeline gas imports of 51.5 percent while LNG imports fell by 26.6 percent.

Russia was Turkey's top gas import destination, supplying 2.37 bcm of natural gas while Azerbaijan and Iran followed with 966 million cubic meters (mcm) and 808 mcm, respectively.

In February 2021, Turkey's gas imports from Russia and Azerbaijan grew by 113.6 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively while imports from Iran rose by 5.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

Turkey's total gas consumption increased by 2.3 percent to approximately 5.28 bcm in February 2021 from around 5.69 bcm in February 2020.

Household consumption decreased by 3.4 percent down to 2.68 bcm while the use of gas in power plants increased by 39 percent to 1.1 bcm during the same period.

Consumption growth in natural gas power plants, which generated more electricity due to drought and lower hydro capacity over the last few months, continues to boost imports.

The amount of natural gas in storage in February 2021 increased by 36.4 percent to around 2.61 bcm compared to about 1.91 bcm in February 2020.

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

    Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

  2. Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

    Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

  3. Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

    Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

  4. Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

    Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

  5. Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V

    Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V
Recommended
Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe

Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe
Auto Expo Turkey opens virtually

Auto Expo Turkey opens virtually
Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April

Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April
Turkeys sectoral confidence slips in April

Turkey's sectoral confidence slips in April

Gov’t mulls legislation to freeze rental payments

Gov’t mulls legislation to freeze rental payments
Turkish business leaders blast Biden statement on 1915

Turkish business leaders blast Biden statement on 1915
WORLD Israel committing crime of apartheid against Palestinians: HRW

Israel committing 'crime of apartheid' against Palestinians: HRW

Human Rights Watch said on April 27 that Israel is committing the crime of "apartheid" by seeking to maintain Jewish "domination" over Palestinians and its own Arab population, an explosive allegation fiercely denounced by Israel.

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 14 percent in February this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on April 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.