Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

  • September 30 2020 11:24:00

Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

Turkey's exports dropped 5.7% year-on-year in August to reach $12.5 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on Sept. 30.

The country's imports, on the other hand, rose 20.4% to stand at $18.7 billion in the month, versus the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The foreign trade deficit was $6.3 billion in the month, up 168.2% compared to August 2019, it said.

In August, exports coverage imports were 66.5%, while it was 85% the same month last year.  Meanwhile, exports and imports dropped 12.9% and 1.2%, respectively, in the January-August period.

During the same period, exports were $102.3 billion with a 12.9% fall and imports $135.3 billion with a 1.2% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

    Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

  2. Turkey to support Azerbaijan on field, table: FM

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan on field, table: FM

  3. Collective immunity against COVID-19 expected by summer 2021 in Turkey: Report

    Collective immunity against COVID-19 expected by summer 2021 in Turkey: Report

  4. Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

    Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

  5. Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul

    Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

Lenders’ profits hit $5.5 billion

Lenders’ profits hit $5.5 billion
Economic growth forecast to jump to 5.8 pct next year, says Turkish finance minister

Economic growth forecast to jump to 5.8 pct next year, says Turkish finance minister
Economic confidence improves in September

Economic confidence improves in September
Turkey looks to deepen trade ties with Netherlands

Turkey looks to deepen trade ties with Netherlands
Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic

Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict zone spreads

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict zone spreads

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another on Sept. 29 of firing directly into each other's territory and rejected pressure to hold peace talks as their conflict over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh threatened to mushroom into all-out war.
ECONOMY Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

Turkey's exports dropped 5.7% year-on-year in August to reach $12.5 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on Sept. 30.
SPORTS Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray travels to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, hoping to succeed in its bid to advance to the Europa League group stage.