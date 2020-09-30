Turkey’s exports total $12.5 bln in August

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports dropped 5.7% year-on-year in August to reach $12.5 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on Sept. 30.

The country's imports, on the other hand, rose 20.4% to stand at $18.7 billion in the month, versus the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The foreign trade deficit was $6.3 billion in the month, up 168.2% compared to August 2019, it said.

In August, exports coverage imports were 66.5%, while it was 85% the same month last year. Meanwhile, exports and imports dropped 12.9% and 1.2%, respectively, in the January-August period.

During the same period, exports were $102.3 billion with a 12.9% fall and imports $135.3 billion with a 1.2% decrease compared to the same period last year.



