Turkey's central government gross debt stock at $234 bln

  • July 27 2021 09:00:15

ANKARA
The Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled 2.02 trillion Turkish liras (around $234.3 billion) at the end of June, according to official figures released on July 26. 

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

While some 1.13 trillion Turkish liras ($131 billion) of the debt was domestic, around 891 billion liras ($103.3 billion) was external, it added.

Data also showed that the stock of Treasury receivables totaled 18.1 billion liras ($2.1 billion) as of June 30.

This June, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 8.6204 on average.

