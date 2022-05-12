Turkey’s butter production increases

ANKARA

Butter production in Turkey increased by 49.6 percent in March and drinks made of yoghurt (ayran) production increased by 18.8 percent, according to official data.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced yesterday that yoghurt production also increased by 6.6 percent in March compared to the previous month.

On the other hand, drinking milk production decreased by 14 percent, the amount of collected cow’s milk decreased by 4 percent and cheese production from cow’s milk decreased by 1.7 percent when compared to the same month of the previous year, TÜİK said.

According to the data, butter production increased by 57.1 percent in the January-March period, ayran production increased by 25.8 percent and yoghurt production by 2.1 percent.

In the first three months of the year, drinking milk production decreased by 10.1 percent, cheese production from cow’s milk was down by 6 percent and the amount of collected cow’s milk dropped by 3 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

The amount of collected cow’s milk, which was 789, 288 tons in the previous month, increased by 8.7 percent to 857,789 tons, while drinking milk production, which was 118,787 tons in February, was up by 5.3 percent to 125,084 tons in March.