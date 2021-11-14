Turkey’s armed drones put to test in Hungary: Report

  • November 14 2021 10:22:00

Turkey’s armed drones put to test in Hungary: Report

BUDAPEST-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s armed drones put to test in Hungary: Report

Turkey’s armed drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have been tested by the Hungarian army, local newspaper Magyar Nemzet reported on Nov. 12.

The news report said the KARAYEL-SU armed drone developed by Vestel Defense was photographed both on land and in the air at the Hungarian Armed Forces' Papa Air Base.

According to the report, "Turkish drones showcased at Papa" by David Laszlo, Gaspar Maroth, a Hungarian defense official, said in May that Hungary has in place a drone strategy since 2018 and has reviewed many Turkish companies for procurement.

Pointing out that Hungarian security forces may prefer the KARAYEL-SU drones, the report said the UAVs have a 20-hour endurance rating in addition to their fully autonomous takeoff, landing, and flight features.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey has risen to the world’s top three in combat drone technology, and all the drones produced by Turkish defense companies are in high demand worldwide.

Turkish drones are said to have altered battleground equations in high-intensity conflicts such as Syria, Libya, and Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

WORLD Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server

Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

  2. Final deck of new bridge connecting Europe, Asia installed in Çanakkale

    Final deck of new bridge connecting Europe, Asia installed in Çanakkale

  3. Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

    Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

  4. Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

    Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

  5. Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide

    Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide
Recommended
Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head

Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head
Getir enters US market with Chicago

Getir enters US market with Chicago
Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43% in September

Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43% in September
Turkeys industrial output rises 8.9% year-on-year in September

Turkey's industrial output rises 8.9% year-on-year in September
Turkeys retail sales volume jumps 16% in September

Turkey's retail sales volume jumps 16% in September
Current account balance posts $1.65 bln surplus in Sept

Current account balance posts $1.65 bln surplus in Sept
WORLD Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server

Fake hacking warnings sent from secure FBI server

Fake emails purportedly from the US Department of Homeland Security warning of cyberattacks were sent out on Nov. 13 from a secure FBI computer server, computer security experts said.

ECONOMY Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head

Food security at risk as drought frequency surges, says association head

Rising global temperatures and the expected increase in the frequency of droughts from every 10 years to every five years pose a grave threat to food security in the world, the head of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia warned on Nov. 12.
SPORTS Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

Turkish man pedals around globe to fight Islamophobia, racism

 A Turkish man living in Germany has been pedaling his bike in various parts of the world since 2020 to raise awareness of the scourges of racism and Islamophobia.