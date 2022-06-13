Turkey’s 2022 exports will exceed $250 billion target: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s export will exceed the targeted $250 billion at the end of 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, stressing that the existing growth-based economic model will continue to be decisively implemented.

“The global health crisis followed by security crisis are making our job in terms of becoming a manufacturing hub easier. In this picture, the country that comes to the fore is Turkey. We understand that our export will exceed $250 billion, our target for 2022,” Erdoğan said at a meeting on the occasion for distributing awards to investors in Istanbul on June 13.

The meeting was organized by Turkey’s Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

The first quarter has shown an increase beyond expectations in the exports figures thanks to the efforts and works by the TİM, Erdoğan stated.

Export figures exceeding $250 billion will make Turkey one step closer to fulfilling the 2023 targets, the president said.

Global economic problems, uncertainties and currency fluctuations also has impact on Turkey, Erdoğan stressed, citing the rising cost of life in the country.

“This is the empty part of the glass, but we should also look at the full part of the glass,” he said, underlining economic and democratic development of Turkey in the past 20 years under his rule.

“We will do everything so that our country takes more share from $100 trillion global markets.”

Turkey has always been the target of some powers who wanted to stop its economic growth, and these efforts have been much more visible in the past decade, Erdoğan said.

The government will not allow high interest rates but will focus on growing the economy and employment by boosting production, the president noted.

“We will surely compensate the loss of our people’s prosperity. We will decisively implement the Turkish economic model based on employment, production, investment and export.”

