Turkey touts economic, legal confidence-building steps

  • December 08 2020 09:28:00

Turkey touts economic, legal confidence-building steps

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey touts economic, legal confidence-building steps

Turkey is focused on macroeconomic stability with transparent policies as well as fast and comprehensive reforms in the economy and law fields, as part of confidence-building measures, the country's industry and technology minister said on Dec. 7.

Mentioning the newly changed economy administration of the country, he said three ministries - Treasury and Finance, Trade, and Industry and Technology - united their forces, Mustafa Varank told the International Investment Forum.

The five-day virtual forum was organized by the International Investors Association.

The event hosts dozens of experts and top officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and sector representatives under several topics.

The minister said the structural transformation is essential for sustainable and balanced growth.

"We started to implement comprehensive policies for this transformation," he stressed, adding: "We want to benefit from the opportunities offered by global collaborations, we offer the same domestic and foreign opportunities to everyone who invests in our country."

While foreign direct investments (FDI) were too low before 2002, Turkey has attracted $222.5 billion in FDI for the last 18 years, Varank noted.

The annual FDIs reached the $22-billion level during the same period, but they are still not at the desired level in recent years, he added.

The minister also said the FDIs will narrow by 40% globally due to the pandemic this year, and the contracting period may continue in 2021.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan also said Turkey, located on energy corridors and with its educated young work force, is an attraction center for FDIs.

She also recalled that Turkey has the capability to make production at the EU standards.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

    Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

  2. Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

    Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

  3. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

  4. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  5. President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

    President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
Recommended
Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkish Treasury borrows some $480 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows some $480 mln through auctions
Treasury posts $1.6 bln cash surplus in November

Treasury posts $1.6 bln cash surplus in November
First export train to China passes through Ankara

First export train to China passes through Ankara
Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t
Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again
WORLD UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

Britain on Dec. 8 hailed a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country’s history with a new COVID-19 jab.
ECONOMY Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country launched a mobilization in the economy and justice fields to become an attraction center for investments, the country's treasury and finance minister has said.

SPORTS Turkeys opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

Turkey's opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

The Turkish National Football Team's opponents in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were revealed on Dec. 7. 