Turkey to launch 5A satellite next week

  • December 31 2020 09:16:00

Turkey to launch 5A satellite next week

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey to launch 5A satellite next week

Turkey plans to launch a communication satellite on the night between Monday and Tuesday next week, the country's transport and infrastructure minister announced on Dec. 30. 

Following the Turksat 5A satellite, the country will also launch another communication satellite, the Turksat 5B, in June, Adil Karaismailoğlu announced in Turkey's Black Sea province Ordu.

Turkey signed an agreement with Airbus in 2017 for the production of the Turksat 5A and 5B orbiters. The country is also working on the Turksat 6A, which will be produced indigenously.

The satellite will be launched by the US-based technology company SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, according to the private rocket company's website.

Liftoff had been planned for Nov. 30, but was postponed.

"Built by Airbus Defense and Space with significant Turkish contributions, the Turkish 5A satellite will provide Ku-band television broadcast services over Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and Africa," SpaceX's website says.

The satellite will carry 42 transponders and will be located at a somewhat unused Turkish orbital slot at 31 degrees East.

Karaismailoğlu said previously that Turkey's new communication satellites, including Turksat 5A, 5B and 6A, will make the country more powerful in space.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

    New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

  2. Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

    Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

  3. Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars

    Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars

  4. Turkey eyes predictable ties with new US administration

    Turkey eyes predictable ties with new US administration

  5. Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

    Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts
Recommended
Six Turkish ministers meet to discuss reform agenda

Six Turkish ministers meet to discuss reform agenda

108 suspects indicted over 2014 terror incidents

108 suspects indicted over 2014 terror incidents
Turkey announces details on COVID-19 vaccination

Turkey announces details on COVID-19 vaccination
Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early

Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early
Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown
Nearly 28,000 pufferfish caught in 23 days, far below target

Nearly 28,000 pufferfish caught in 23 days, far below target
WORLD Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia’s extreme north.
ECONOMY Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline

Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline

Serbia received its first shipment of gas on Dec. 30 from the TurkStream pipeline project which connects Russia to Europe, according to Serbian radio and television.
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.