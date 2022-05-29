Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

  • May 29 2022 07:00:00

Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

ANKARA
Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

A presidential decree published in the Official Gazette has paved the way for the import of 400,000 tons of sugar at a time when sugar price in the domestic market is rising.

The decree stipulates that no customs duties will be levied on the 400,000 tons of sugar to be imported and that import licenses, which will be granted under the new decision, will be valid until Oct. 15, 2022.

The import quotas will be also allocated to companies that use sugar in their products.

The price of sugar is around $560 tons per ton, but in Turkey, its price has climbed to $1,200 per ton, officials said, adding that speculative moves and strong demand play role in the spike in prices.

Officials from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry said companies that use sugar in their products would be allocated import quotas in order to stabilize the market and prevent speculation.

They noted that some 200,000 tons of sugar are consumed per month in Turkey, while the annual consumption is around 2.45 million tons.

Normally, between January and May, 1.45 million tons of sugar are sold in the local market, but sales exceeded 2 million tons this year, officials said.

“The main reason behind the recent increase in sugar price is demand. Both producers and consumers are stockpiling sugar as they fear that prices will go up further. Producers presently have 400,000 tons of sugar, but everyone wants to buy sugar from [the state-owned] TürkŞeker because its price is two times cheaper than the market price,” they said.

The price of sugar should have been between 14,000 liras and 15,000 liras per ton, but it is currently at 20,000 liras, according to Hüseyin Akay, the head of the Kayseri Sugar Beet Growers’ Cooperative.

“The cost of imported sugar will be around $750 per ton,” he said.

economy,

TURKEY We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

    Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

  2. Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV

    Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV

  3. Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

    Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

  4. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  5. We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

    We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
Recommended
CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar
Italy’s Eni pens new Algerian gas deal

Italy’s Eni pens new Algerian gas deal
Company to compensate customers in Isparta for power outage

Company to compensate customers in Isparta for power outage
New company launches up 26 pct in April

New company launches up 26 pct in April
EBRD funds Yıldırım’s purchase of Albanian metal miner

EBRD funds Yıldırım’s purchase of Albanian metal miner
Venezuela’s state bank announces partial share sale

Venezuela’s state bank announces partial share sale
WORLD Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

A Tunisian court has imposed a travel ban on the speaker of the country’s now-dissolved parliament, a court spokeswoman said.
ECONOMY CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting.
SPORTS ‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

More than 300 cyclists from some 12 countries will compete in the “Santini Queens of the Aegean Boostrace” race on May 29 in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, a tourism hub in the region.